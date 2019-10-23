UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haris Rauf Takes Northern Into The Final Of The National T20 Cup

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:31 PM

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the National T20 Cup

Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by three runs in a last over thriller at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium to secure a spot in the final of the National T20 Cup

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 23rd October, 2019) Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by three runs in a last over thriller at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium to secure a spot in the final of the National T20 Cup.

Northern fast-bowler Haris Rauf defended eight runs in the last over, taking three wickets in process, of the first semi-final.

Haris started the over by taking the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed, the top-scorer of the run-chase with 53 from 45 balls. Musadiq Ahmed (0 off 1), Zohaib Khan (5 off 5) and Mohammad Mohsin, who was run-out, were the other three wickets to fall in the over.

Northern had set a target of 149 after being asked to bat by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Mohammad Rizwan.

Opener Umar Amin scored a 33-ball 43, hitting four fours and a six, and stitched a 50-run stand for the third-wicket with wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir, who scored run-a-ball 21.

Asif Ali was the other notable run-getter as he scored 28 runs from 16 balls with two sixes and a four.

With five wickets for just 13 runs in four overs, Usman Shinwari was the star performer with the ball, while Imran Khan Jnr took two wickets for 31 runs.

In their chase, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost opener Sahibzada Farhan (o off 4) in the first over. After scoring run-a-ball 15, Rizwan followed him back to the pavilion in the fifth over.

A 65-run stand for the third-wicket between Fakhar Zaman (39 off 31) and Iftikhar, who hit six fours, stabled the run chase.

Khushdil Shah’s 17-ball 22, which had three fours, consolidated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s position in the match.

But, the match turned on its head in the last over.

For taking three wickets for 26 runs in three overs and defending eight runs in six balls, Haris bagged man-of-the-match award.

With two wickets for 24 runs in four overs, Sohail Tanvir was the other notable bowler in the match.

Scores in brief:

Northern 148-9, 20 overs (Umar Amin 43, Asif Ali 28, Rohail Nazir 21; Usman Shinwari 5-13, Imran Khan Jnr 2-31)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 145-8, 20 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 53, Fakhar Zaman 39, Khushdil Shah 22; Haris Rauf 3-26, Sohail Tanvir 2-24)

Related Topics

Imran Khan T20 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Tanvir Umar Amin Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Zohaib Khan Fakhar Zaman From

Recent Stories

Sindh govt allows 0.5 per cent job quota for trans ..

29 minutes ago

Sargodha District Regional Transport Authority cha ..

8 minutes ago

Divisional Development Working Party meets at Comm ..

8 minutes ago

Erdogan Invites EU Leaders to Istanbul or Syrian B ..

8 minutes ago

Leadership Change in Hong Kong Could Help Ease Ten ..

9 minutes ago

KP government bans illegal mining in province

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.