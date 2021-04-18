UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haroon Concerned About Pakistan's Preparations For The T20 WC

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

Haroon concerned about Pakistan's preparations for the T20 WC

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Pakistan cricketer, Haroon Rashid, was concerned about Pakistan's preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup in India, later this year, saying the team management, selection committee and captain should be on the same page for the extravaganza.

"The problem I see at the moment is that the nucleus, 15-20 players, for the World Cup has not been formed. The team management, selection committee and captain should be on the same page, especially considering that there are only a handful of matches left before the World Cup. For instance, Asif Ali plays one match and then he is dropped. Also, we are not sure about how to use Sharjeel Khan and there are also concerns about his fitness," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

Haroon believes the changes made to the domestic cricket structure in the country was the need of the hour.

He said that middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq's exclusion from the national side highlights what was wrong with the previous system.

"If you want to assess my performance, then one should check the results of the tasks I was given. Did Pakistan get players when I was the junior team selector or the U16 youth program that I initiated? I also worked as the head of domestic cricket where we learned that the current system is not in line with international requirements. If a player like Asad Shafiq plays 70 Test matches and is still not able to secure his place in the national side then it is clear that something is wrong with our system," said Rashid.

"At one point, we witnessed four innings being finished inside a day during inter-district club matches.

Teams just weren't equipped to play more than 35-40 overs. These are the realities people don't know. It is easy to get emotional and criticise but I'm satisfied with the work I have done for Pakistan cricket," he said.

Rashid also opened up about the work done with the task force responsible for the implementation of the new domestic cricket structure and the availability of jobs in the future.

"If you remember, a task force was formed to identify the weaknesses in Pakistan's domestic cricket structure. I was also a part of it along with representatives from departments and associations. After in-depth study, we came to the conclusion that there were too many teams playing in domestic cricket, 42 in total, which led to emphasis on quantity instead of quality. There was also duplication of players and the average age of players in first-class cricket, 29, was also on the higher side. Also, the fitness levels were very poor," he said.

"This is a transitionary period, because there is a new system in place, but once the City Cricket Associations are up and running players will get jobs. We need to give this system three to five years inorder to succeed rather than expecting things to improve straightaway," he said.

Haroon said the current skipper Babar Azam and pacer Hasan Ali didn't get chances at junior level due to poor domestic cricket structure.

"Our domestic structure had so many issues that even players like Babar Azam did not get chances to play for Lahore and Hasan Ali for Sialkot in junior cricket. When I saw that, I ensured that they got a chance to play for Islamabad," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Lahore Islamabad World Poor Rashid Same Sialkot Asad Shafiq Sharjeel Khan Babar Azam Hasan Ali From Jobs

Recent Stories

Over 261,000 new coronavirus infections in India

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 140.18 million

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 18, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.