Hasaranga Attains Career-best 2nd Place In ICC Rankings

Muhammad Rameez 15 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Hasaranga attains career-best 2nd place in ICC rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has moved up one slot to a career-best second place in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20 Player Rankings after grabbing two wickets in the first match of their series against India being played in Colombo.

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, player of the match in that match for his haul of four for 22, has moved up four slots to 16th in the latest weekly update to the men's rankings, which also includes performances in the three-match T20 series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh and the last two matches of the Ireland versus South Africa T20 series, said a press release issued here.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up 10 places to 21st), Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani (up 37 places to 31st), and Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera (up five places to 37th) were among the others to move up the rankings for bowlers.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan has gained five slots after contributing a 36-ball 46 in the 38-run victory and is now joint-29th along with South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks, who moved up three places scoring 69 runs in the last match of the series, won 3-0 by them.

Others to advance in the batsmen's list include South Africa's David Miller (up nine places to 33rd), India's Suryakumar Yadav (up 25 places to 42nd) and Zimbabwe's Wesley Madhevere (up 59 places to 70th).

In the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, that includes the ICC Men's cricket World Cup Super League series between West Indies-Australia series and the final match of the Sri Lanka-India series, Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is up five places to second after finishing with five wickets in the series while Mitchell Starc is up 10 places to eighth with a Player of the Series performance that saw him finish with 11 scalps including a five-wicket haul in the first match.

In the batting list, Australia's Alex Carey is up three places to 22nd and Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando has climbed 10 slots to 52nd. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar is up 18 places to 65th among bowlers after being named Player of the Match for grabbing two wickets and scoring an unbeaten 19 in the final match of the series

