HEC- PU, UoL, SUIT, KU, IBA players excel in HEC Inter-University Women Archery

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :University of Punjab, Lahore, Lahore College for Women University, Institute of business Administration Karachi and Sarhad University of Science and Technology players recorded their excellent mark on the opening day of the HEC Inter-University Women Archery Championship, which got underway here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar on Saturday.

Professor Zohra Shahzad, Registrar SBBWU, was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship in which a total of 15 Universities teams are taking part in the three-day Championship.

Deputy Director Sports SBBWU Maria Samin, AD Rozmin Riaz, Salma Faiz and Zakir, members of various faculties, teaching staff, students, players and officials were also present.

Addressing the inaugural function, Registrar Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar welcoming the athletes and officials, she said that the participation of female university students from different cities in the Championship is commendable as unfortunately women are not interested in sports.

Participate fully in sports for physical development as women make up half of the population and women can play a vital role in building a healthy society, she said. She also lauded the efforts of the Vice Chancellor of the SBBWU and Deputy Director Sports Maria Samin for giving importance to sports activities.

She said that participation from 15 universities is a welcome thing. She assured the students that all facilities will be provided during the Championship. She also thanked the Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for extending all out support to the Women University of the province.

Teams including Lahore Garrison University, University of Management & Technology Lahore, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, University of Lahore, Institute of Business Administration Karachi, University of Karachi, University of Swabi, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, University of Science & Information Technology Peshawar, University of Sargodha and host Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University Peshawar are taking part.

She said more than 200 women archery are part of the Championship and it is good to see tough competition between the players. Earlier, the ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Sana Aftab Bangash, followed by the March Past of all the participating teams and the National Anthem.

On the opening day, PU, University of Lahore, IBA Karachi, Karachi University, SUIT Peshawar players have marked their way toward the second round qualifications out of a total of 72 arrows shorts in the first round and as many in the second round of the each of the 1600.