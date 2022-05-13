UrduPoint.com

Hertha Face Haaland In Final Push For Bundesliga Survival

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 13, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Hertha face Haaland in final push for Bundesliga survival

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will be out to make his final mark on the Bundesliga this Saturday by breaking Hertha Berlin hearts on the last day of a gruelling relegation fight.

Norwegian star Haaland will make his last appearance for Dortmund against Hertha this weekend before completing a long-awaited move to Manchester City for the start of next season.

While the game is a dead rubber for second-placed Dortmund, Haaland and his team-mates could still condemn Hertha to the relegation play-off place.

Hertha are currently three points adrift of safety, but their inferior goal difference means they could still slip behind third-from-bottom Stuttgart if they lose to Dortmund.

Having not won in Dortmund since 2013, the outlook is bleak for the embattled capital club.

Hertha coach Felix Magath has said his team are "prepared" for the worst case scenario of being forced into the relegation play-offs.

"I've been prepared for this scenario since the day I arrived," said Magath, who was brought in to save Hertha in March, in an interview with Bild newspaper on Tuesday.

Stuttgart's American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, meanwhile, has said his side will "get our bit of the job done" when they take on Cologne.

Matarazzo has been under mounting pressure in a turbulent third year in charge of the club, as his side have struggled to emulate the form which saw them promoted in 2020 and finish in the top half of the table in 2021.

"We can only do our job and hope Hertha don't pick up points," he said after his side kept themselves in the race with an unlikely 2-2 draw away at champions Bayern Munich last weekend.

At the other end of the table, Freiburg are still hoping to complete a sensational bid for the top four when they travel to Bayer Leverkusen.

The high-flying minnows were on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history until defeat to Union Berlin last weekend saw them slip back into fifth, two points behind RB Leipzig.

Leipzig remain favourites to claim the fourth Champions League spot, as they travel to second-from-bottom Arminia Bielefeld.

Meanwhile, Union Berlin are hoping to defend their Europa League spot as they celebrate a second successive year in Europe at home to Bochum.

High-fliers Union are two points ahead of Cologne, who are currently on course to qualify for the Europa Conference League in seventh.

One to watch: Nico Schlotterbeck The Germany defender will make his final appearance for home club Freiburg before a 20-million-euro move to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The highly rated 22-year-old centre-back will be hoping to leave with a bang after a dip in form since the transfer was announced earlier this month.

Freiburg's hopes of Champions League qualification were dashed when they conceded three goals for the third game in a row last weekend, but coach Christian Streich defended rising star Schlotterbeck.

"He is young and ambitious, and it is normal that he makes mistakes from time to time," said Streich.

Key stats 61 - Goals Erling Haaland has scored in 66 league appearances for Borussia Dortmund since joining in January 2020.

7 - Swing in goal difference second-from-bottom Arminia Bielefeld need on top of beating Leipzig if they are to have a chance of staying up.

44 - Years departing sporting director Michael Zorc has been at Borussia Dortmund since joining as a youth player in 1978.

Fixtures (all times 1330 GMT)SaturdayBorussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg, Union Berlin v VfL Bochum, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim, VfB Stuttgart v Cologne, Mainz 05 v Eintracht Frankfurt, Augsburg v Greuther Fuerth, Arminia Bielefeld v RB Leipzig

Related Topics

Dead Europe Job Germany Young Mainz Bielefeld Dortmund Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Cologne Frankfurt Berlin January March 2020 Christian All From Top Race Manchester City Bayern Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Na ..

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Nayyar Bukhari

8 hours ago
 COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

8 hours ago
 Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region ..

Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Ministry

8 hours ago
 PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamab ..

PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Indian troops continue massive search operations i ..

Indian troops continue massive search operations in IIOJK

8 hours ago
 Prof Butt calls for sustained, time-bound Pak-Indi ..

Prof Butt calls for sustained, time-bound Pak-India talks to resolve Kashmir dis ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.