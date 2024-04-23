Open Menu

Hockey Men’s Nations Cup From May 31

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The second edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, would be held in Gniezno, Poland from May 31 to June 9.

Nestled in the heart of Poland, Gniezno holds the distinguished title of once being the original capital of Poland, a heritage site that offers a captivating glimpse into the country’s early history.

But it is not just its historical allure that sets Gniezno apart, it was also a city pulsating with energy and excitement, especially as it gears up to welcome teams and fans from across the globe for the prestigious FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup.

The anticipation was building as the city prepares to showcase its hospitality and passion for hockey on an international stage, said a press release.

At the heart of this excitement lies the city's hockey stadium, a world-class facility that stands as a testament to Gniezno's dedication to the sport of hockey.

Built in April 1999 and located in the Tysiaclecia District, the stadium serves as the perfect venue for the upcoming tournament, with a capacity of 1000 seats to accommodate the throngs of eager spectators.

As the city braces itself for the arrival of teams, officials, and fans, Jacek Kurowski, captain of the Polish Field Hockey Team, reflects on the significance of hosting such a prestigious event.

"We are extremely excited to host the upcoming event in our country," says Kurowski. "Playing in front of our home crowd, family, and friends is always something special. We can’t wait for the first whistle to deliver unforgettable emotions."

In the coming weeks, Gniezno would transform into a hub of sporting excellence and cultural celebration, as nations come together to compete, forge new friendships, and create lasting memories.

