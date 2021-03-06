Hush Puppies Junior National Tennis: Hasheeh, Shimza, Asad win titles

Hasheesh Kumar, Shimza Durab and Asad Zaman (McDonald's) won the titles in their respective singles categories in the Hush Puppies Junior National Tennis Championship 2021, which concluded here at the PLTA Courts on Saturday

Hasheesh Kumar grabbed the boys U-18 title by beating Faizan Fayyaz 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the hard-fought battle. Hasheesh secured the second title of the event, when he, partnering with Mahatir Muhammad, defeated the spirirted pair of Zalan Khan/Hamid Israr 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 in the U-18 doubles final. The girls U-18 title was claimed by sensational Shimza Durab, who outclassed Natalia Zaman 6-1, 6-0.

The boys U-14 final between Asad Zaman, being trained by former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik (ZTBL coach) and sponsored by McDonald's, and Ahtesham Humayun, was a treat to watch, which was fully cheered and applauded by the spectators present on the occasion. After a tough fight, Asad won the final and title by 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. Asad, who was ball boy at the Punjab Tennis academy, but soon after he was trained and provided chances in his respective category, he started creating waves and beating top players and after registering a good number of title victories, Asad won his maiden national U-14 title, which is a great feat for the youngsters, who has very bright future ahead in tennis.

In the boys U-14 doubles final, Haider Ali Rizwan/Husnain Ali Rizwan outpaced the pair of Ahtesham Humayun and Hamza Roman 4-1, 4-2 to clinch the title. The girls U-14 title was lifted by Amna Ali Qayyum, who outlasted Labika Durab 4-1, 4-1. Haniya Minhas claimed the boys/girls U-12 title by beating Hamza Roman 1-4, 4-1, 4-2.

The boys/girls U-10 title as grabbed by Abdur Rehman bin Mohammad Sohail, who beat his younger sister Hajra Sohail 4-0, 4-2 for his seventh consecutive title of this year.

Hush Puppies HR Head Muhammad Qasim graced the occasion as chief guest and he, along with PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), distributed prizes and shields among the winners and position holders. The chief guest assured his company's all-out support for the promotion of tennis and also lauded the promising young players, who showcased their talent during the enthralling finals.