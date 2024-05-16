Hyderabad, Karachi triumph in Sindh Judo Sports League finals at SAU

The ongoing Men and Women Judo Sports League at Sindh Agriculture University, Tondojam came to an end on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The ongoing Men and Women Judo Sports League at Sindh Agriculture University, Tondojam came to an end on Thursday.

In the men's competition, Hyderabad region, while in the women's competition, Karachi region took the field.

Provincial Adviser Syed Najmi Alam distributed trophies and prizes among the successful players. The finals of men's and women's judo competitions, under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program Sports League, were held at the sports complex, in which male and female players from five divisions of Sindh participated.

According to the university’s spokesman, in the men's finals, the Hyderabad region secured first place by winning 7 gold medals and Karachi took second position by winning one gold medal, while Shaheed Benazirabad secured third place with 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In the women's judo finals, the Karachi region clinched first place with 5 gold medals, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.

The Hyderabad region came second with 3 gold and 4 silver medals, while the Larkana Division took third position with 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.

During the closing ceremony, Advisor to the chief minister for livestock and fisheries Syed Najmi Alam was the chief guest and distributed trophies and medals to the winning teams.

In his address, Najmi Alam emphasized the importance of providing ample opportunities for girls from rural areas of Sindh to participate in sports. He praised Sindh Agriculture University for promoting healthy activities among the youth through such events.

SAU Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Vice Chancellor’s consultant on media and heritage Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Mughal, Jam Kashif Sahito, Shaukat Hussain Sangi, Muhammad Umer Dasti and others were present at the event. Earlier, Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada briefed the guests about the sports activities