ICC Announces T201 Team Of The Year, With Babar Azam As Skipper

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ICC announces T201 team of the year, with Babar Azam as skipper

No Indian player could make their space in the International Cricket Council’s XI last year.  

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2022) International cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the ICC T20I team of the year.

ICC also included Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi as the players of the ICC T20I team. Babar Azam was declared as the captain by the international body. The Indian players could not make their space this year.

According to a statement, the ICC recognized 11 top-performers from all the playing teams in the previous year.

Muhammad Rizwan was picked as a wicketkeeper-batter.

Look at the ICC T20I team:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shaheen Afridi

