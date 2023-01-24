UrduPoint.com

ICC Withdraws Demerit Point Of Rawalpindi Pitch

Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2023 | 05:37 PM

ICC withdraws demerit point of Rawalpindi pitch

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rescinded the demerit point given to Rawalpindi pitch after the first match of ICC World Test Championship series between Pakistan and England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rescinded the demerit point given to Rawalpindi pitch after the first match of ICC World Test Championship series between Pakistan and England.

The decision was taken following an appeal from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was given a "below average" pitch rating after the first Test of the series in early December, said press release issued by ICC.

Chairman PCB Najam Sethi had appealed against the ICC's decision earlier in January.

However, after reviewing the footage from the Test match, the ICC appeal panel unanimously felt that the pitch had several "redeeming features" which included the fact that a result was possible and that 37 out of 39 wickets were taken, said ICC.

As a result, the appeal panel felt that the pitch did not deserve the "below average" rating that was handed earlier.

The Test saw some electrifying batting with England winning by 74 runs. Ex-chairman PCB Ramiz Raja had then labelled the pitch as 'embarrassing'.

Member of the "ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees" Andy Pycroft labelled the venue pitch very flat which gave almost no assistance to any type of bowler.

Earlier, the demerit point accumulated had meant the venue was under threat of being suspended from hosting international cricket if it collected another demerit point.

The venue has hosted 14 international matches across formats since 2019 when cricket returned to the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Najam Sethi PCB Rawalpindi January December 2019 From

Recent Stories

Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in ..

Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in India

3 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

21 seconds ago
 261,000 Citizens Registered through e-Auction Syst ..

261,000 Citizens Registered through e-Auction System to Secure Attractive Vehicl ..

17 minutes ago
 The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and I ..

The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) celebrates Ch ..

7 minutes ago
 PTA receives license renewal fee from Jazz

PTA receives license renewal fee from Jazz

7 minutes ago
 MoIAT reduces fees for 14 services to enhance busi ..

MoIAT reduces fees for 14 services to enhance business environment in industrial ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.