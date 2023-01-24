ICC withdraws demerit point of Rawalpindi pitch

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rescinded the demerit point given to Rawalpindi pitch after the first match of ICC World Test Championship series between Pakistan and England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rescinded the demerit point given to Rawalpindi pitch after the first match of ICC World Test Championship series between Pakistan and England.

The decision was taken following an appeal from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was given a "below average" pitch rating after the first Test of the series in early December, said press release issued by ICC.

Chairman PCB Najam Sethi had appealed against the ICC's decision earlier in January.

However, after reviewing the footage from the Test match, the ICC appeal panel unanimously felt that the pitch had several "redeeming features" which included the fact that a result was possible and that 37 out of 39 wickets were taken, said ICC.

As a result, the appeal panel felt that the pitch did not deserve the "below average" rating that was handed earlier.

The Test saw some electrifying batting with England winning by 74 runs. Ex-chairman PCB Ramiz Raja had then labelled the pitch as 'embarrassing'.

Member of the "ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees" Andy Pycroft labelled the venue pitch very flat which gave almost no assistance to any type of bowler.

Earlier, the demerit point accumulated had meant the venue was under threat of being suspended from hosting international cricket if it collected another demerit point.

The venue has hosted 14 international matches across formats since 2019 when cricket returned to the country.