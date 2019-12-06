UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ignor Gorgonzola Beat VakifBank 3-2

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:29 AM

Ignor Gorgonzola beat VakifBank 3-2

Turkey's women volleyball team VakifBank were defeated by Italy's Igor Gorgonzola 3-2 as they suffered their first loss in the 2019 Women's FIVB Club World Championships on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ):Turkey's women volleyball team VakifBank were defeated by Italy's Igor Gorgonzola 3-2 as they suffered their first loss in the 2019 Women's FIVB Club World Championships on Thursday.

The Italian team beat VakifBank with 25-21, 25-22, 25-27, 24-26 and 15-12 sets in their second Pool B match in Shaoxing, China.

Vakifbank previously defeated Brazil's Dentil Praia 3-0 in their first match in the tournament on Tuesday.

Having won the 2013, 2017 and 2018 championships, Vakifbank will face Chinese team Tianjin Bohai Bank for their last group match on Friday. The top two teams in each group will move to the semifinals of the competition, which will continue until Dec. 8.

Related Topics

World China Bank Praia Shaoxing Tianjin Italy Brazil Women 2017 2018 2019 Top

Recent Stories

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

20 minutes ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

21 minutes ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

21 minutes ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

21 minutes ago

US Accusations of Russian Government Ties to Alleg ..

21 minutes ago

Israel and Czech Republic sign $125 mn missile def ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.