Ignor Gorgonzola beat VakifBank 3-2

Turkey's women volleyball team VakifBank were defeated by Italy's Igor Gorgonzola 3-2 as they suffered their first loss in the 2019 Women's FIVB Club World Championships on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ):Turkey's women volleyball team VakifBank were defeated by Italy's Igor Gorgonzola 3-2 as they suffered their first loss in the 2019 Women's FIVB Club World Championships on Thursday.

The Italian team beat VakifBank with 25-21, 25-22, 25-27, 24-26 and 15-12 sets in their second Pool B match in Shaoxing, China.

Vakifbank previously defeated Brazil's Dentil Praia 3-0 in their first match in the tournament on Tuesday.

Having won the 2013, 2017 and 2018 championships, Vakifbank will face Chinese team Tianjin Bohai Bank for their last group match on Friday. The top two teams in each group will move to the semifinals of the competition, which will continue until Dec. 8.