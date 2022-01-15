UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan’a Sports Policy Is A People Friendly Initiative:chaudhary Zubair Kahlid

Published January 15, 2022 | 05:09 PM

The Punjab Government is making progress on the vision of Imran khan and Punjab cheif minister Sardar Usman khan Buzdar

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th January, 2022) Chaudhary Zubair Kahlid (Provincial Focal person of Special Assistant to CM Punjab) in his statement said that sport’s policy is a people friendly initiative.
And the Punjab Government is making progress on the vision of Imran khan and Punjab cheif minister Sardar Usman khan Buzdar.


The people should be happy that in the form of imran khan the people have got an honest and hardworking leadership.

The government is paying full attention to sports so that new talent can emerge from this route and make Pakistan Famous, Athletes are encouraged and the Prime minister is a sports man and values it.
He Further said that InshAllah we will not use the youth as a political fuel but will promote good talent and sports according to the vicissitudes of our leadership.

More Stories From Sports

