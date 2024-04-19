Inaugurate Of Fitness Gym At Ayum Stadium On 25th April
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Secretary Sports, government of Balochsitan Dr Javed Anwar Shahwani on Friday said that efforts are afoot to provide best sports facilities to the youth of the province.
Sports department is all set to hold inaugurate the fitness gym at Ayub Stadium on 25th April, he said while addressing a meeting held at sports department.
Director General Sports Asif Langau briefed the meeting about the ongoing projects and security measures in place for the security of the Ayum Stadium.
Secretary Sports, on the occasion, said that inauguration of the gym will provide the best health facility to people. We have arranged the best male and female trainers who will be available for the guidance of the people visiting fitness gym.
He issued directives for the improvement of the security system in the Ayub Stadium. Uniformed Security guards shall be deployed at entry and exit gates to protect the visitors, he maintained.
APP/ ask.
