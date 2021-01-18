UrduPoint.com
India May Withdraw From 2021 Asia Cup

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 12:13 PM

India may withdraw from 2021 Asia Cup

BCCI is likely to make this decision in a bid to create space for space in international calendar for World Test Championship (WTC) final and bilateral series which were delayed last year due to global pandemic COVID-19

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021) India waslikely to withdraw from 2021 Asia Cup, the Indian media reported on Monday.

Board of Control of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) was most likely to make this decision just to create its space in the international Calendar for World Test Championship (WTC) final and bilateral series that were delayed due to COVID-19.

World Test Chamption is likely to happen during mid June of the ongoing year at the Lord's Cricket ground.

COVID-19 affected cricket like all other aspects of the life and 2020 Asia Cup was delayed to 2021.

The latest reports said that Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is making efforts to secure 2021 Asia Cup.

Broadcasters are also worried due to financial windfall due to India and Pakistan clash-like situation over Asia Cup.

The reprots said that India was likely to offer opportunities to the broadcasters by either rescheduling the bilateral series or by hosting Sri Lanka for possible home series. This all is for possible compensation of the broadcasters.

It may be mentioned here that Sri Lanka is expected to host Asia Cup 2021 mid June after Pakistan exchanged its hosting rights and whereas as Pakistan is concenred, it will host Asia Cup 2022.

