India v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

First innings scoreboard from the India v Sri Lanka World Cup match at Headingley on Saturday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :First innings scoreboard from the India v Sri Lanka World Cup match at Headingley on Saturday: Sri Lanka D. Karunaratne c Dhoni b Bumrah 10 K.

Perera c Dhoni b Bumrah 18 A. Fernando c Dhoni b Pandya 20 K. Mendis st Dhoni b Jadeja 3 A. Mathews c Sharma b Bumrah 113 L. Thirimanne c Jadeja b Yadav 53 D. de Silva not out 29 T. Perera c Pandya b Kumar 2 I.

Udana not out 1 Extras (b4, lb2, nb1, w8) 15 Total (seven wickets, 50 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Karunaratne), 2-40 (K.

Perera), 3-53 (K. Mendis), 4-55 (Fernando), 5-179 (Thirimanne), 6-253 (Mathews), 7-260 (T.

Perera) Did not bat: K. Rajitha, L. Malinga Bowling: Kumar 10-0-73-1 (w3), Bumrah 10-2-37-3 (w2), Pandya 10-0-50-1 (w1), Jadeja 10-0-40-1, Yadav 10-0-58-1 (w1) India: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wkt), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Ian Gould (ENG)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG).