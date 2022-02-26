India win toss, bowl against Sri Lanka in second T20

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka as the threat of rain loomed over the second Twenty20 international on Saturday

Dharamsala, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka as the threat of rain loomed over the second Twenty20 international on Saturday.

The hosts, who lead the three-match series 1-0, came in unchanged in the cold Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.

"We just want to have a score in front of us. As the game progresses, it's gonna get colder and colder, but we're prepared for that," Rohit said at the toss.

"We've been on the road for a long, long time and there are injuries," he added.

"Players' welfare is also very, very important. At the same time, we want to give ample chances to the guys making it to the XI first." Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the rest of the series with a wrist injury.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka admitted he would also have opted to bowl first due to two days of rain in the city.

"We would have bowled as well because the pitch was under the covers," said Shanaka. "The openers and the top order need to fire." Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka come into the Sri Lanka team after their 62-run hammering on Thursday. Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are out.

Teams India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)tv Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)