UrduPoint.com

Indian Baseball Team Confirms Their Pakistan Tour: PFB

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Indian baseball team confirms their Pakistan tour: PFB

The Indian baseball team has confirmed its participation in the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup, to be held in Islamabad in December this year

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Indian baseball team has confirmed its participation in the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup, to be held in Islamabad in December this year.

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah told APP here on Thursday that the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) had allocated hosting of the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup to Pakistan and the Indian Baseball Federation had confirmed participation of its team in the event.

"Teams from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Palestine already confirmed their participation while Nepal and Iran are expected to confirm their participation in couple of weeks," he said.

He said the SAF Games will be held in Pakistan and is very important to hold West Asia cup in the country before the SAF Games.

The SAF members including Pakistan, India ,Nepal and Sri Lanka will participate in the Games.

"Participation in both the events will help us to prepare a strong Pakistan team for the Asian games," he asserted.

Syed Fakhar Shah said the Pakistan baseball team has participated in the World Baseball Classic Qualifier in Panama last month. " Due to unavoidable circumstances and visa issues the team reached Panama on its match day which restricted the players from giving their best in the event," he said.

Syed Fakhar Shah further said that the federation organized the team's camp for the World Baseball Classic Qualifier (WBCQ) under the supervision of Pakistani coach Nisar Ahmed with the support of army sports directorate. The Federation has announced a reward of Rs 100,000 for coach Nisar Ahmed for preparing the team for iWBCQ.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad World Army Sports Bangladesh Palestine Iran Sri Lanka Panama Nepal Cuban Peso December Visa Event From Best Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn at ..

Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn attack on Imran Khan

13 minutes ago
 London to Turn Off Christmas Lights at Oxford Stre ..

London to Turn Off Christmas Lights at Oxford Street at Nighttime to Save Energy ..

1 second ago
 10 years after rebel occupation, east DR Congo cit ..

10 years after rebel occupation, east DR Congo city fears new assault

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

3 minutes ago
 Sunak Abandons Truss' Plan to Move UK Embassy in I ..

Sunak Abandons Truss' Plan to Move UK Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem - Downing S ..

3 minutes ago
 President approves appointment, confirmation of 11 ..

President approves appointment, confirmation of 11 Additional Judges of Lahore H ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.