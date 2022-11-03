Indian baseball team confirms their Pakistan tour: PFB

The Indian baseball team has confirmed its participation in the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup, to be held in Islamabad in December this year

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Indian baseball team has confirmed its participation in the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup, to be held in Islamabad in December this year.

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah told APP here on Thursday that the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) had allocated hosting of the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup to Pakistan and the Indian Baseball Federation had confirmed participation of its team in the event.

"Teams from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Palestine already confirmed their participation while Nepal and Iran are expected to confirm their participation in couple of weeks," he said.

He said the SAF Games will be held in Pakistan and is very important to hold West Asia cup in the country before the SAF Games.

The SAF members including Pakistan, India ,Nepal and Sri Lanka will participate in the Games.

"Participation in both the events will help us to prepare a strong Pakistan team for the Asian games," he asserted.

Syed Fakhar Shah said the Pakistan baseball team has participated in the World Baseball Classic Qualifier in Panama last month. " Due to unavoidable circumstances and visa issues the team reached Panama on its match day which restricted the players from giving their best in the event," he said.

Syed Fakhar Shah further said that the federation organized the team's camp for the World Baseball Classic Qualifier (WBCQ) under the supervision of Pakistani coach Nisar Ahmed with the support of army sports directorate. The Federation has announced a reward of Rs 100,000 for coach Nisar Ahmed for preparing the team for iWBCQ.