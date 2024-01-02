Open Menu

Injury Worries For Djokovic, Tsitsipas As Serbia Squeeze Into Quarters

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 02, 2024 | 05:59 PM

Novak Djokovic insisted Tuesday a sore right wrist which required on-court treatment was "not a major concern" as he led Serbia into the quarter-finals of the United Cup

Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Novak Djokovic insisted Tuesday a sore right wrist which required on-court treatment was "not a major concern" as he led Serbia into the quarter-finals of the United Cup.

The world number one dropped a set in grinding past the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-1 and required several visits from the trainer.

He did not take part in the deciding mixed doubles, instead watching from the team bench as Olga Danilovic and Hamad Medjedovic defeated Czech pair Miriam Kolodziejova and Petr Nouza 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 10-8.

It put Serbia into a last-eight clash with Australia on Wednesday.

The result means that defending champions the United States are out, with one more day of quarter-final play in Perth to go before the event shifts to a weekend finish in Sydney.

