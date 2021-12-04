Integrated Tribal District Sports Festival to be commenced from Dec 7

Integrated Tribal Districts Sports Festival will be commenced from December 7 at Peshawar Sports Complex Peshawar wherein more than 3000 players are taking part in 17 different Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Integrated Tribal Districts Sports Festival will be commenced from December 7 at Peshawar Sports Complex Peshawar wherein more than 3000 players are taking part in 17 different Games.

This was stated by Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah while talking to media men here on Saturday.

He said all arrangements have already been completed for the smooth conduct of the Games all across Integrated Districts.

Pir Abdullah Shah said that the inaugural ceremony of the Sports Festival under the auspices of Directorate of Sports Integrated Districts would be held on December 7 at Peshawar Sports Complex at 2,00 p.m.

A request in this connection has been made to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to grace the occasion as chief guest.

Pir Abdullah said that these games were supposed to be held a year ago but now they are being held due to the Corona epidemic.

He said all the participating players would be given shoes, complete playing kits, track-suite and TA and DA.

He said earlier they had organized 31 different events in the first phase and now in the second phase more than 3000 athletes would take part in athletics, volleyball, basketball, badminton, boxing, baseball, bodybuilding, cricket, football, table tennis, gymnastics, hockey, judo, kabaddi, tae-kwondo, wushu and weightlifting.

In reply to a question, Pir Abdullah Shah said that athletics, bodybuilding and weightlifting competitions would be played in Peshawar.

Gymnastics, Judo and Boxing will be played in Peshawar and Khyber and Football, Taekwondo and Wushu be held in South Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismal Khan.

He said, Rs. 279 million for Bajaur, 70 for Mohmand, 289 for Khyber, 335 million for Orakzai, 177 for South Waziristan, 595 and 145 for Kurram and 253 million for North Waziristan have been allocated for the development of grounds and sports infrastructure all across merged tribal areas.

He said, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already approved a scheme of Rs. 1000 million for the construction of sports grounds and new complexes.

He said, similarly work on grounds in Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan sub-divisions continued.

He said that Rs. 2204 million has been allocated for integrated districts and sub-divisions in order to ensure international standard facilities to tribal youth.