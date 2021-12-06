Integrated Tribal District Sports Festival to start from Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The colourful Integrated Tribal District sports Festival will be commencing from Tuesday with more than 3000 athletes in a total of 17 Games taking part here at Qayyum Sports Complex.

The arrival of the players from seven districts including North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur and six sub-districts comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar have been completed.

Talking to media men, Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah said that the arrival of the players has been completed and we have started the process of providing equipment, TA, and DA to the athletes well before so that they could manage their routine activities without any hardship.

The athletes have been accommodated in the hotels and a committee is looking after all arrangements there in each of the hotels specified for the players in the city. He said they have constituted various committees to look after distribution of TA and DA and games equipment. He said, AD Admin and Media Focal Person Awan Hussain also reviewed all the arrangements in the Stadium and the distribution of TA and DA among the players.

More than three thousand athletes are participating in 17 different games in the festival, Pir Abdullah Shah added.

He said, best arrangements have been made by the Directorate Sports Merged Areas. After the NADRA verification of the players in the games, kits (complete game uniform) including shoes have been provided to the athletes.

The team is also working on developing the Sports Data of each of the players which would ensure genuine players hailing from different parts all across tribal areas. He said, earlier there were numerous complaints lodged by the players regarding TA, DA and kits but this time it has been ensured that all facilities would be given to genuine players apart from various tribal areas.

The Games including Athletics, bodybuilding, weightlifting, boxing, judo, gymnastic, karate, badminton and table tennis will be played in Peshawar, Football and Taekwondo will be played in South Waziristan, Wushu in Tank, Hockey and volleyball in Kohat, basketball in Khurram, Kabaddi in Mohmand and cricket will be played in Bajaur.

It is expected that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan would grace the occasion as chief guest at the opening ceremony, Director Merged Area said. The Games till December 9, 2021.