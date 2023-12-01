Inter-Faculty Futsal Championship commences in Sindh Agriculture University

The Inter-Faculty Futsal Championship started in Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tondojam, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Murri inaugurated the championship by kicking the ball

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Inter-Faculty Futsal Championship started in Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tondojam, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Murri inaugurated the championship by kicking the ball.

The spokesperson of the university informed that under the directorate of sports of the university, the Inter-Faculty Futsal Championship has begun and the opening match took place between Crop Production Faculty's CPD Iqbal and Crop Protection Faculty's CPT Rahimdad team, which was won by CPD Iqbal's team, who scored three goals and two among those were scored by Captain Iqbal Baloch.

The second match of the championship was played between Crop Production Faculty's CPD Ahmed Raza and Information Technology Center's ITC Saad Rao's teams, in this match, CPD Ahmed Raza achieved success with a 2-goal victory. Earlier, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fatah Mari inaugurated the Championship by kicking the ball.

Addressing the players during the opening ceremony of the championship, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari said that the health of the society is compatible with sports, and sports opportunities are being provided to the students of the institution to involve them in extracurricular activities. He mentioned the interest shown by the university's students in the championship adding that this reflects that our students are motivated to move forward and these young people will make the name of the institution and their country bright.

Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada provided information about the championship to the guests. The event was attended by the Dean CPD Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Mahmood-ul-Hassan Mughal, Dr. Muhammad Bachal Bhutto, Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Muhammad Ashraf Rustamani and others.