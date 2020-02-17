UrduPoint.com
International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Jr WC In 2021

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:08 PM

International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Jr WC in 2021

The next Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup would be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa, at the end of end of 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The next Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup would be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa, at the end of end of 2021.

According to International Hockey Federation (FIH), the dates for the tournament would be determined later. It was the first time that the African continent would organize the pinnacle of junior hockey, said press release issued here.

The Men's edition would be staged in India. Venue and dates would be confirmed at a later stage but the event will also take place at the end of 2021.

The FIH Hockey Junior World Cup involves the best of young talents globally. This is the perfect platform for under-21 players to unleash their raw skill onto the international hockey scene.

A total of 16 teams would compete for the title, with continental quotas established as follows: Men: Africa: 2 teams; Asia: 4 (including India, as hosts); Europe: 6; Oceania: 2; Pan America: 2.

Women: Africa: 2 teams (including South Africa, as hosts); Asia: 3; Europe: 6; Oceania: 2; Pan America: 3.

The European Continental Championships were completed in 2019 and saw the following teams qualify: Men: Germany, England, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France. Women: Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Russia, England.

The next Continental qualifiers are scheduled throughout 2020: Asia: April 2020 (Women), June 2020 (Men); Africa: June 2020; Pan America: December 2020; Oceania: TBC.

