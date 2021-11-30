UrduPoint.com

International Tennis Star Sania Mirza Visits SBP Tennis Stadium

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:53 PM

International tennis star Sania Mirza visits SBP tennis Stadium

International tennis star Sania Mirza visited Sports Board Punjab's State of the Art Tennis Stadium in Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :International tennis star Sania Mirza visited sports board Punjab's State of the Art Tennis Stadium in Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) here on Tuesday.

Sania Mirza Aldo played practice tennis matches for one and half hours with Pakistan's international tennis stars Aisam ul Haq and Aqeel Khan at the nicely-built tennis stadium.

Deputy Director Chand Perveen, SBP PRO Abdul Rauf Roofi, Tennis Stadium administrator Rehmatullah and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sania Mirza appreciated the top standard facilities provided at SBP Tennis Stadium. "SBP Stadium is equipped with all modern facilities and it will help a lot in producing several top class tennis players in future," she added.

Sania Mirza said Pakistan had plenty of tennis talent and SBP's tennisstadium and academy were playing key roles in further nurturing the emergingmale and female tennis players.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports Punjab All Top

Recent Stories

UK Foreign Minister Warns Russia Against 'Any Acti ..

UK Foreign Minister Warns Russia Against 'Any Action' Against Ukraine Ahead of N ..

2 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report 30th Nov, 2021

KPT shipping movements report 30th Nov, 2021

2 minutes ago
 Development of Hypersonic Weapon is Russia's Respo ..

Development of Hypersonic Weapon is Russia's Response to NATO Actions - Putin

2 minutes ago
 Russia May Retaliate If Attack Complexes Threateni ..

Russia May Retaliate If Attack Complexes Threatening Moscow Appear in Ukraine - ..

9 minutes ago
 NATO Chief Says Bloc Should Engage in Arms Control ..

NATO Chief Says Bloc Should Engage in Arms Control with China Amid Military Grow ..

9 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Prime Minister Urges Armed Groups Linked ..

Ethiopian Prime Minister Urges Armed Groups Linked to Tigray Rebels to Surrender

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.