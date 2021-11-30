International tennis star Sania Mirza visits SBP tennis Stadium

International tennis star Sania Mirza visited Sports Board Punjab's State of the Art Tennis Stadium in Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :International tennis star Sania Mirza visited sports board Punjab's State of the Art Tennis Stadium in Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) here on Tuesday.

Sania Mirza Aldo played practice tennis matches for one and half hours with Pakistan's international tennis stars Aisam ul Haq and Aqeel Khan at the nicely-built tennis stadium.

Deputy Director Chand Perveen, SBP PRO Abdul Rauf Roofi, Tennis Stadium administrator Rehmatullah and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sania Mirza appreciated the top standard facilities provided at SBP Tennis Stadium. "SBP Stadium is equipped with all modern facilities and it will help a lot in producing several top class tennis players in future," she added.

Sania Mirza said Pakistan had plenty of tennis talent and SBP's tennisstadium and academy were playing key roles in further nurturing the emergingmale and female tennis players.