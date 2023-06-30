Open Menu

Iran's Football Federation Chief Says Women Allowed To Watch Games At Stadiums

Muhammad Rameez Published June 30, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Iran's Football Federation Chief Says Women Allowed to Watch Games at Stadiums

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Supreme National Security Council of Iran has approved presence of women at football stadiums, Mehdi Taj, the president of Football Federation of Iran, said on Friday.

"Women will be able to go to stadiums. Fortunately, Supreme National Security Council approved this initiative and ... a group, responsible for (its) realization was created. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Sport and Youth, Football Federation and two departments of the Ministry of Information (intelligence) are planning in detail women access (to stadiums)," the official was quoted by Iranian Student news Agency as saying.

Taj said that women would be able to watch football matches at several specially prepared stadiums. He also noted that a radio station dedicated to women sports had been created.

In January, Football Federation of Iran, complying with request of FIFA and Asian Football Confederation, announced that the federation would do everything possible to let women watch games at stadiums.

Iranian women have been banned from attending any sport events with male participants since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Related Topics

Football Sports Iran Student FIFA Male January Women From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

48 minutes ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

13 hours ago
UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

23 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

24 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

1 day ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports