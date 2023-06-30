MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Supreme National Security Council of Iran has approved presence of women at football stadiums, Mehdi Taj, the president of Football Federation of Iran, said on Friday.

"Women will be able to go to stadiums. Fortunately, Supreme National Security Council approved this initiative and ... a group, responsible for (its) realization was created. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Sport and Youth, Football Federation and two departments of the Ministry of Information (intelligence) are planning in detail women access (to stadiums)," the official was quoted by Iranian Student news Agency as saying.

Taj said that women would be able to watch football matches at several specially prepared stadiums. He also noted that a radio station dedicated to women sports had been created.

In January, Football Federation of Iran, complying with request of FIFA and Asian Football Confederation, announced that the federation would do everything possible to let women watch games at stadiums.

Iranian women have been banned from attending any sport events with male participants since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.