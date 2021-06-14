UrduPoint.com
Ireland Pick Fit-again Doris And Carbery For Japan, USA Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:12 PM

Ireland pick fit-again Doris and Carbery for Japan, USA Tests

Fit-again Ireland pair Caelan Doris and Joey Carbery were Monday recalled for Tests against Japan and the United States in an experimental squad that includes 11 uncapped players

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Fit-again Ireland pair Caelan Doris and Joey Carbery were Monday recalled for Tests against Japan and the United States in an experimental squad that includes 11 uncapped players.

Leinster lock James Ryan will captain the 37-man group in the absence of veteran fly-half Johnny Sexton, who has been left out despite being overlooked by the British and Irish Lions.

Andy Farrell's men take on Japan on July 3 in Dublin before hosting the United States at the same venue a week later.

Leinster back-row Doris missed this year's Six Nations due to concussion symptoms while Munster fly-half Carbery has not played at Test level since the 2019 World Cup due to a persistent ankle problem.

Head coach Farrell has a host of men unavailable due to their involvement in the upcoming Lions tour of South Africa.

Forwards Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan and Iain Henderson have been called up by Lions coach Warren Gatland, along with backs Conor Murray, Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw.

"I know the players will come in eager to make the most of this opportunity to pull on the green jersey and play in front of supporters at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in 18 months," said Farrell.

"Johnny (Sexton), Cian (Healy) and Keith (Earls) will not be involved in this window as we grow the experience of other players. It will be a great opportunity to see can this group perform at this level."

