ITFWorld Spring 2020 Edition Published

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:30 PM

ITFWorld Spring 2020 edition published

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The spring 2020 edition of the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) official magazine, ITFWorld, has been published, the world game's governing body (ITF) said in a statement.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, this edition of ITFWorld is being published in digital form only.

The latest issue features, as its cover story, an exclusive interview with Lindsay Davenport in which she reveals the most significant conversation of her life. In a wide-ranging interview, she also considers, through the prism of the ITF's Advantage All gender equality initiative, how attitudes to women's tennis have changed since her playing days.

There is also a focus on Manolo Santana and Fred Stolle, whose lives and careers will be celebrated during 2020 after the pair were recognised with the ITF Philippe Chatrier Award.

Elsewhere in the 40-page magazine, ITF President David Haggerty provides an update on the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Finals following their postponement due to COVID-19, while the Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals, scheduled to take place in November, are previewed.

ITFWorld also talks to Khololwam Montsi, a promising youngster from South Africa, who is beginning to realise the potential which was first spotted at a 12-and-under talent identification camp organised by the ITF in 2012.

In addition, Seniors stalwart Kerryn Cyprien speaks about falling back in love with the sport she left behind after college and how and why every aspect of her working week is geared towards her next competition.

Italy's Alessandro Calbucci – the Roger Federer of Beach Tennis – is also on hand to revisit his pathway into the sport, his respect for legendary AC Milan striker Marco van Basten and his desire to be an inspiration for future generations.

