Ivory Coast recall Zaha for Africa Cup of Nations

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha was recalled Thursday to the Ivory Coast squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old refused to join the team at their last gathering in November but coach Patrice Beaumelle has included him in the squad for the tournament which gets underway on January 9 in Cameroon.

The experienced line-up also includes Ajax centre-forward Sebastien Halle, and six members of the team that lifted the trophy for the second time in 2015, notably defenders Serge Aurier and Eric Bailly as well as striker Max Gradel.

The Ivory Coast open their campaign against Equatorial Guinea on January 12 followed by further group games against Sierra Leone and Algeria.

Ivory Coast squad: Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo (Wolkite Ketema/ETH), Badra Ali (JDR Stars/RSA), Ira Tap (FC San Pedro), Ciss Abdul Karim (Asec Mimosas) Defenders: Serge Aurier (Villareal/ESP), �ric Bailly (Manchester United/ENG), Willy Boly (Wolverhampton/ENG), Wilfried Kanon (Pyramids FC/EGY), Odilon Kossonou (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Simon Deli (Adana Demirspor/TUR); Ghislain Konan (Reims/FRA)Midfielders: Habib Maiga (Metz/FRA), Serey Die (FC Sion/SUI), Ibrahim Sangar (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio/ITA), Franck Kessie (AC Milan/ITA), Hamed Junior Traor (Sassuolo/ITA), Jean Michael Seri (Fulham/ENG)Forwards: Maxwell Cornet (Burnley/ENG), Max Gradel (Sivasspor/TUR), Jrmie Boga (Sassuolo/ITA), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace/ENG), Jean vrard Kouassi (Trabzonspor/TUR), Nicolas Pp (Arsenal/ENG), Christian Kouame (Anderlecht/BEL), Sebastien Haller (Ajax/NED), Johan Boli (Al- Rayan/QAT), Konat Karim (Asec Mimosas)