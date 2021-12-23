UrduPoint.com

Ivory Coast Recall Zaha For Africa Cup Of Nations

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:30 PM

Ivory Coast recall Zaha for Africa Cup of Nations

Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha was recalled Thursday to the Ivory Coast squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha was recalled Thursday to the Ivory Coast squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old refused to join the team at their last gathering in November but coach Patrice Beaumelle has included him in the squad for the tournament which gets underway on January 9 in Cameroon.

The experienced line-up also includes Ajax centre-forward Sebastien Halle, and six members of the team that lifted the trophy for the second time in 2015, notably defenders Serge Aurier and Eric Bailly as well as striker Max Gradel.

The Ivory Coast open their campaign against Equatorial Guinea on January 12 followed by further group games against Sierra Leone and Algeria.

Ivory Coast squad: Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo (Wolkite Ketema/ETH), Badra Ali (JDR Stars/RSA), Ira Tap (FC San Pedro), Ciss Abdul Karim (Asec Mimosas) Defenders: Serge Aurier (Villareal/ESP), �ric Bailly (Manchester United/ENG), Willy Boly (Wolverhampton/ENG), Wilfried Kanon (Pyramids FC/EGY), Odilon Kossonou (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Simon Deli (Adana Demirspor/TUR); Ghislain Konan (Reims/FRA)Midfielders: Habib Maiga (Metz/FRA), Serey Die (FC Sion/SUI), Ibrahim Sangar (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio/ITA), Franck Kessie (AC Milan/ITA), Hamed Junior Traor (Sassuolo/ITA), Jean Michael Seri (Fulham/ENG)Forwards: Maxwell Cornet (Burnley/ENG), Max Gradel (Sivasspor/TUR), Jrmie Boga (Sassuolo/ITA), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace/ENG), Jean vrard Kouassi (Trabzonspor/TUR), Nicolas Pp (Arsenal/ENG), Christian Kouame (Anderlecht/BEL), Sebastien Haller (Ajax/NED), Johan Boli (Al- Rayan/QAT), Konat Karim (Asec Mimosas)

Related Topics

Africa San Pedro Boli Adana Manchester Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea Algeria Sierra Leone Cameroon January November 2015 Christian Coach

Recent Stories

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanz ..

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia &amp; Nigeria; ..

1 hour ago
 Quran Khawani for Malik Amir Dogar's mother held

Quran Khawani for Malik Amir Dogar's mother held

2 minutes ago
 Court awards four years,6-month imprisonment to dr ..

Court awards four years,6-month imprisonment to drug dealer

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister , Mohsin Leghari discuss progress o ..

Prime Minister , Mohsin Leghari discuss progress of ongoing irrigation projects ..

2 minutes ago
 Model Courts dispose of 253 cases

Model Courts dispose of 253 cases

2 minutes ago
 Technology companies to be helpful in bringing abo ..

Technology companies to be helpful in bringing about technology revolution : Has ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.