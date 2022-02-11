UrduPoint.com

Iyer, Pant Help India Sweep ODI Series Against West Indies

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Iyer, Pant help India sweep ODI series against West Indies

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries to set up a thumping 96-run victory for India in the third one-day international against the West Indies and sweep the series on Friday

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries to set up a thumping 96-run victory for India in the third one-day international against the West Indies and sweep the series on Friday.

Iyer, who made 80, and Pant, who hit 56, guided India to 265 after they lost three early wickets while batting first in Ahmedabad.

Bowlers, led by pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj, then combined to bowl out the West Indies for 169 in 37.1 overs to seal their first ever ODI whitewash over their opponents.

Siraj and fellow paceman Prasidh Krishna took three wickets apiece, while quick bowler Deepak Chahar and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also claimed two each.

But it was the 110-run fourth-wicket partnership between Iyer and Pant that made India bounce back from 43-3, having lost two key wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for nought.

Chahar and Washington Sundar, who made 33, got useful cameos before India were bowled out on the final ball of the 50th over.

For the West Indies, pace bowler Jason Holder stood out with figures of 4-34.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph struck twice in the same over to take the wickets of Rohit (13) and Kohli -- for the second time in the series -- to rattle the hosts.

Rohit edged an incoming delivery on to his stumps for 13 while Kohli, who scored eight and 18 in the first two matches, got caught behind in his attempt to flick the ball down the leg side.

Dhawan, who returned to the team after recovering from Covid-19 along with Iyer, departed for 10 after a 26-ball stay.

But the right-left batting pair of Iyer and Pant got going to rebuild the innings and take the attack to the West Indies bowlers.

Chahar, at number eight, played an attacking knock and put on 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Sundar before being caught behind off Holder who wrapped up the tail.

The West Indies were never in the chase after Siraj trapped Shai Hope lbw for five in the fourth over and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Stand-in-skipper Nicholas Pooran, who led the side after regular captain Kieron Pollard missed the final two matches due to a niggle, made 34 and Odean Smith hit 36 off 18 balls.

Meanwhile, vice-captain KL Rahul and Axar Patel have been ruled out of the upcoming three Twenty20 matches, the board of cricket for Cricket in India said.

Rahul, who made 49 in India's second ODI, suffered a left hamstring strain during fielding. Patel is in his final stage of rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda have been named replacements for the T20s starting Wednesday.

Related Topics

India Cricket Attack Washington Ahmedabad Same Virat Kohli KL Rahul Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant Kuldeep Yadav Deepak Chahar Deepak Hooda Nicholas Pooran From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Wallace Says NATO Intends to Comply With All Agree ..

Wallace Says NATO Intends to Comply With All Agreements Signed With Russia

10 minutes ago
 Viviani caps Ineos tactical victory in Provence

Viviani caps Ineos tactical victory in Provence

10 minutes ago
 Kashmiri freedom fighter Maqbool Butt's martyrdom ..

Kashmiri freedom fighter Maqbool Butt's martyrdom anniversary observed

10 minutes ago
 Traders meet President RCB Brig. Salman Nazar

Traders meet President RCB Brig. Salman Nazar

13 minutes ago
 RAW-backed TTP launches India chapter to target Pa ..

RAW-backed TTP launches India chapter to target Pakistan, Indian minorities

13 minutes ago
 Italy agrees to privatisation of ITA Airways

Italy agrees to privatisation of ITA Airways

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>