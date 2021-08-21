UrduPoint.com

Jakobsen Wins Vuelta Sprint To Reclaim Green Jersey

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 11:00 PM

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen won stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday for his second mass sprint triumph on the race just a year after a near fatal crash on the Tour of Poland

La Manga del Mar Menor, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen won stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday for his second mass sprint triumph on the race just a year after a near fatal crash on the Tour of Poland.

Overall leader Primoz Roglic retained the red jersey after the largely flat 173km run from resort town Santa Ponta as Jakobsen of Deceuninck Quick-Step outpaced Alberto Dainese and Jasper Philipsen at the line.

Astana forced a sudden acceleration at the head of the peloton with 30km to go, briefly splitting the bunch in three, before the entire pack regathered and raced shoulder to shoulder all the way to a nervy high speed finish.

On a broad dual-carriageway Jakobsen was expertly delivered to the front of a frantic throng of sprinters and then proved more powerful than his great rival Philipsen of Alpecin.

Both men have two stage wins but Jakobsen, on 180 points, has retaken the green sprint points jersey from Philipsen, on 164.

"The team did a perfect job," Jakobsen said. "They kept the speed high and even though I lost them a little bit, I was still in a good position.

I launched my sprint just on the corner at 200 to go and I was the fastest, I think." "It was about being strong, fast, and it's about timing, I think. In a finish like this you need to be on time. I've been twice too late and this time I was perfectly right, and I could do a full sprint to the line." Last August 5 the now 24-year-old Jakobsen had a brush with death in a terrifying crash in a mass sprint on the Tour of Poland. He needed five-hours of surgery after breaking his jaw and losing all his teeth.

On Saturday, Spanish cycling icon Alejandro Valverde underwent surgery on a fractured shoulder after his crash on Stage 7 on Friday. The 41-year-old Movistar leader was riding his 15th Vuelta.

Sunday's Stage 8 is a high mountain affair which will reveal which of Roglic's rivals might be up to the job of bettering him over the 21 days.

The stage ends in a 13km climb that should provide the scene for a skirmish to shake up the overall standings with Colombian climber Egan Bernal and his two Ineos lieutenants Adam Yates and Olympic champion Richard Carapaz poised should the Slovenian double-defending champion show a sign of weakness.

Related Topics

Cycling Climber Job Jasper Poland August Olympics National University All From Race

Recent Stories

SCO says it obtained proper NOC for construction o ..

SCO says it obtained proper NOC for construction of tourist facility at Khunjera ..

59 seconds ago
 South Africa beat Argentina 29-10 to lead Rugby Ch ..

South Africa beat Argentina 29-10 to lead Rugby Championship

1 minute ago
 Corona claims 22 more lives in KP

Corona claims 22 more lives in KP

1 minute ago
 SEWA announces new production lines at Zulal Water ..

SEWA announces new production lines at Zulal Water Plant

31 minutes ago
 Anti-vaccine demos in France for sixth weekend

Anti-vaccine demos in France for sixth weekend

13 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves six new projects for ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves six new projects for development of Hatta

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.