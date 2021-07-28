UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan May Place 3 Prefectures Near Tokyo Under Emergency On Friday Due To COVID - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Japan May Place 3 Prefectures Near Tokyo Under Emergency on Friday Due to COVID - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Three Japanese prefectures neighboring Tokyo will likely declare a state of emergency later this week due to a skyrocketing number of Delta variant cases, national media reported on Wednesday.

The Olympic host city registered 3,177 new cases earlier today, the highest since the onset of the pandemic, with neighboring Kanagawa registering a record 1,051, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, which are also hosting the Summer Games and are under quasi-emergency restrictions, are imposing stricter measures, according to the Nippon tv broadcaster.

On July 12, Tokyo extended the state of emergency for the fourth time until August 22, covering the entire duration of the Olympic Games.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year due to the pandemic. As part of its COVID-19 measures, the Olympics committee has banned spectators from most of the events.

Related Topics

Tokyo July August 2020 Olympics Media TV From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam moves up by 28 points in ICC latest ODI ..

2 minutes ago

FM Qureshi arrives in Manama

15 minutes ago

TikToker Kiran Abbasi attacked at home

21 minutes ago

Sharjah’s DSCD commences Economic Survey Project ..

38 minutes ago

Cyber security policy aims to neutralize looming t ..

51 minutes ago

Moro Hub receives delegation from Dubai Health Aut ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.