Javeria Seeks Training Opportunities For Women Cricketers With PSL Franchises

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan women cricket team's senior member Javeria Khan has suggested training opportunities for women cricketers with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises to help them learn from top names of the game.

Javeria said that players could learn a lot if they get an opportunity to train alongside likes of AB de Villiers, Darren Sammy or Luke Ronchi.

"PCB should assign girls with various PSL franchises, it would be great for us to have such training opportunities for girls with PSL teams as all the teams have top players. We can learn by training with likes of AB de Villiers, Luke Ronchi or Darren Sammy," she told a private news channel.

The 31-year-old, who has represented Pakistan women team in 98 ODIs and 91 T20Is said that PCB was trying to increase the talent pool of girls and it was important that private sectors and educational institutions also play their part to promote women cricket.

"Colleges and schools must play a role to help PCB increase the players' pool by making girls cricket teams, women cricket can be promoted when everyone puts an effort," she said.

"It is also important to have grassroots level leagues for the girls, it makes the player mentally strong. As PCB is also trying to increase players' pool, local leagues and private tournaments will help PCB get more players in the pool," she added.

The opening batter said that she wanted to be a match-winner in each game for Pakistan. "I want to be a match-winner in every game (which) I play, my target is to play an important role in making Pakistan victorious at the women's World Cup. I want to be among top players of the world when I leave the game," Javeria said.

