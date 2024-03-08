Open Menu

Karachi Kings Squad Arrives In Karachi

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The squad of Karachi Kings has arrived at the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday.

The team arrived from Islamabad to Karachi to play its upcoming match on March 9.

