Kaymer positioned to end seven-year drought in Austria

Two-time major champion Martin Kaymer holds a share of the lead at the Austrian Open heading into the final round, as he chases a first victory since the 2014 US Open

Atzenbrugg, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Two-time major champion Martin Kaymer holds a share of the lead at the Austrian Open heading into the final round, as he chases a first victory since the 2014 US Open.

The German former world number one carded a three-under 69 on Saturday to join Alejandro Canizares of Spain at the top of the leaderboard after 54 holes.

Kaymer and Canizares, who has led since the opening round, are both on nine-under and a shot clear of Germany's Maximilian Kieffer.

"Mentally I'm really excited about tomorrow, it really doesn't matter what happens - if you win or not - it's just nice to be in that position," said Kaymer.

"Last year I had a couple of chances which I didn't use. More often as you get into that position I think you get more comfortable and then it's just a matter of time."Canizares shot 70 on Saturday and is aiming to become the European Tour's first wire-to-wire winner this season. His last title also came seven years ago at the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco.