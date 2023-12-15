Open Menu

King's 82 Powers West Indies To T20 Victory Over England

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 15, 2023 | 08:30 AM

King's 82 powers West Indies to T20 victory over England

St. George's, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Brandon King scored an unbeaten 82 and skipper Rovman Powell blasted a quickfire 50 as West Indies defeated England by 10 runs to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their best-of-five Twenty20 international series in Grenada on Thursday.

West Indies opener King produced a superb knock which included eight fours and five sixes from 52 balls as the hosts recovered from a perilous 54-4 to finish on 176-7 at the National Stadium in St. George's.

England, who won the toss and opted to bowl first, were restricted to 166-7 in response after a disciplined bowling performance by the hosts.

Sam Curran top-scored for the tourists with 50 off 32 balls, but England were always struggling to reach the required run rate against the West Indies bowling.

Alzarri Joseph finished with figures of 3-39 off four overs, while spinner Gudakesh Motie frustrated England's batsmen with an economical 1-9 from four overs.

"I think it was important having lost so many early wickets that I stayed as deep as possible into the innings," man-of-the-match King said afterwards.

"It was very important for me to stay there and build partnerships. We're playing well and everyone's playing with confidence. They might not have got runs today but another day it will be another guy."

England captain Jos Buttler, meanwhile, was left to rue the explosive latter part of the West Indies innings after a positive start by the tourists bowlers.

"It was a few many runs more than we could have restricted them to," Buttler said. "They had a couple of big overs at the back end which pushed the score up, but only losing by 10 -- there's plenty of ways we can find those 10 runs."

Earlier, King's unbeaten knock received support from Powell, who caught the eye with a swashbuckling cameo that helped West Indies post a competitive total.

The West Indies captain's half century came off just 28 balls and included five sixes and three fours.

The highlight of Powell's knock came in the 16th over, with Powell mauling Curran for 30 runs which included four sixes.

Adil Rashid was the pick of the England bowlers with figures of 2-11 off four overs.

West Indies lead the five-match series 1-0 after beating England by four wickets in the opening T20 in Barbados on Tuesday.

The third match of the series takes place in Grenada on Saturday.

Brief scores

West Indies: 176-7 in 20 overs (B. King 82 not out, R. Powell 50, K. Mayers 17; A. Rashid 2-11, T. Mills 2-30)

England: 166-7 in 20 overs (S. Curran 50, P. Salt 25, W. Jacks 24; A. Joseph 3-39, A. Hosein 2-24)

result: West Indies won by 10 runs

Series: West Indies lead best-of-five series 2-0

Related Topics

Century T20 Brandon Rashid Jos Powell Lead St. George Barbados Grenada Post From P

Recent Stories

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

9 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

9 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

9 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

9 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

9 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

9 hours ago
U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global' ..

U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global's milestone achievement in rea ..

9 hours ago
 Govt taking measures to improve capital market, in ..

Govt taking measures to improve capital market, insurance industry

9 hours ago
 Insurance serves as financial cushion, eases conce ..

Insurance serves as financial cushion, eases concerns about potential risks: CM

9 hours ago
 People to vote for progressive, developed Pakistan ..

People to vote for progressive, developed Pakistan on Feb 8: Nawaz Sharif

9 hours ago
 Rs.112.16m released for up-gradation of 44 police ..

Rs.112.16m released for up-gradation of 44 police stations in Faisalabad

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, France agree to further boost economic r ..

Pakistan, France agree to further boost economic relations

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports