KP, Balochistan, The Success Islamabad record wins in National Men Futsal

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Spirited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, strong Balochistan White and The Success Islamabad recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing 5th National Men Soccer Futsal Championship being played at the beautiful indoor hall of the Pakistan Sports board Coaching Center, Ayub Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan White team and The Success teams recorded victories in thrilling matches witnessed by a capacity crowd present on this occasion. Provincial Minister for Public Health and WASA Noor Muhammad, who was the chief guest at the opening ceremony on Monday, visited the Championship on the second day as well and witnessed the matches.

President Balochistan Soccer Futsal Association Sardar Hazrat Ali Kakar, Chairman Organizing Committee Dr. Adnan, Officials of the Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center Quetta, Balochistan, Directorate of Sports Balochistan, officials players and a large number of spectators were also present.

Ayub Sports Complex in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Islamabad 4-3 in a thrilling match. Surprisingly, the strong Islamabad team had a lead of 1-3 at the half-time when Ahmad Abdullah, Azzan Arshad, Mustafa slammed in beautiful goals in the 5th, 11th and 18th minutes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the other hand tried their hardest to level the tally and it was in the dying moments of the first session when Haris Ahmad reduced the margin by scoring a beautiful goal after dodging three defenders. Islamabad was leading by 3-1 at half-time.

It was the second session in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team managed their position and scored three consecutive goals in the short span of time when Shuhaid Afridi, Sana Ullah, Usama scored in the 26th, 31st and 38th minute to seal the fate of the rivals at 4-3. The Islamabad team tried their hard to level the tally but failed and thus KP won the match.

In the second match strong title contender Balochistan defeated Punjab 9-1 in a thrilling one-sided match. Host Balochistan, which is considered as hub of the Game of soccer futsal, raided time and again and scored 9 goals.

Ishtiaq Lal was the pick of the pack who scored the first hat-trick of the Championship by scoring four consecutive goals, three on the field attempt and one penalty while Izaat Ullah, Babib Pathan, Riaz Ahmad, Muhammad Irfan, Ameer Ullah scored one goal each to make the tally. For Punjab Arsalan scored the only goal in the second session.

In the third match, Balochistan Red (KR) defeated Sindh 5-4. Aftab, Bismillah, Wahid, Abdullah scored one goal each while Abdullah Basit scored two goals for Balochistan while for Sindh Blues Sami Ullah, Ali Rehan, Danish Ali and Ammar Mehboob scored one goal each.

In the last match of the day proceedings The Success defeated Punjab 3-1. For The Success Team Islamabad Tayyab Khan, Nasrullah, Ali Hasnain scored one goal each while for Punjab Red Shahzaib scored the only goal.

Welcoming the players and officials from all over the country, Provincial Minister for Public Health and WASA Balochistan Noor Mohammad said that sports play an important and key role not only in mental and physical development but also for the players of countries, provinces and cities.

He said it is very key that the young players are watching top players in action from across the country. He said that Chief Minister Balchistan is very keen and directed the concerned quarters to have more and more sports and youth activities. He said, the National Futsal event in the city of Quetta would promote love, brotherhood besides giving opportunities to the players of other provinces to get aware of the culture of Balochistan, which is also a great source of inspiration.

Accompanying him on the occasion were Chairman Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation Malik Mehraban Ali, President Sardar Hazrat Ali Khan, Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Punjab Futsal Association Mumtaz Kalu, Senior Vice President Pakistan Futsal Federation Adnan Malik, he said, it was a matter of good fortune for the city of Quetta and a matter of pride for the people of Balochistan that a major national event was being played at Ayub Sports Complex for the successful organization of which the Government of Balochistan would extend full cooperation.