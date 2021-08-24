UrduPoint.com

KP, Balochistan, The Success Islamabad Record Wins In National Men Futsal

Muhammad Rameez 19 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 04:13 PM

KP, Balochistan, The Success Islamabad record wins in National Men Futsal

Pirited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, strong Balochistan White and The Success Islamabad recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing 5th National Men Soccer Futsal Championship being played at the beautiful indoor hall of the Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center, Ayub Sports Complex on Tuesday

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Spirited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, strong Balochistan White and The Success Islamabad recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing 5th National Men Soccer Futsal Championship being played at the beautiful indoor hall of the Pakistan Sports board Coaching Center, Ayub Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan White team and The Success teams recorded victories in thrilling matches witnessed by a capacity crowd present on this occasion. Provincial Minister for Public Health and WASA Noor Muhammad, who was the chief guest at the opening ceremony on Monday, visited the Championship on the second day as well and witnessed the matches.

President Balochistan Soccer Futsal Association Sardar Hazrat Ali Kakar, Chairman Organizing Committee Dr. Adnan, Officials of the Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center Quetta, Balochistan, Directorate of Sports Balochistan, officials players and a large number of spectators were also present.

Ayub Sports Complex in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Islamabad 4-3 in a thrilling match. Surprisingly, the strong Islamabad team had a lead of 1-3 at the half-time when Ahmad Abdullah, Azzan Arshad, Mustafa slammed in beautiful goals in the 5th, 11th and 18th minutes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the other hand tried their hardest to level the tally and it was in the dying moments of the first session when Haris Ahmad reduced the margin by scoring a beautiful goal after dodging three defenders. Islamabad was leading by 3-1 at half-time.

It was the second session in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team managed their position and scored three consecutive goals in the short span of time when Shuhaid Afridi, Sana Ullah, Usama scored in the 26th, 31st and 38th minute to seal the fate of the rivals at 4-3. The Islamabad team tried their hard to level the tally but failed and thus KP won the match.

In the second match strong title contender Balochistan defeated Punjab 9-1 in a thrilling one-sided match. Host Balochistan, which is considered as hub of the Game of soccer futsal, raided time and again and scored 9 goals.

Ishtiaq Lal was the pick of the pack who scored the first hat-trick of the Championship by scoring four consecutive goals, three on the field attempt and one penalty while Izaat Ullah, Babib Pathan, Riaz Ahmad, Muhammad Irfan, Ameer Ullah scored one goal each to make the tally. For Punjab Arsalan scored the only goal in the second session.

In the third match, Balochistan Red (KR) defeated Sindh 5-4. Aftab, Bismillah, Wahid, Abdullah scored one goal each while Abdullah Basit scored two goals for Balochistan while for Sindh Blues Sami Ullah, Ali Rehan, Danish Ali and Ammar Mehboob scored one goal each.

In the last match of the day proceedings The Success defeated Punjab 3-1. For The Success Team Islamabad Tayyab Khan, Nasrullah, Ali Hasnain scored one goal each while for Punjab Red Shahzaib scored the only goal.

Welcoming the players and officials from all over the country, Provincial Minister for Public Health and WASA Balochistan Noor Mohammad said that sports play an important and key role not only in mental and physical development but also for the players of countries, provinces and cities.

He said it is very key that the young players are watching top players in action from across the country. He said that Chief Minister Balchistan is very keen and directed the concerned quarters to have more and more sports and youth activities. He said, the National Futsal event in the city of Quetta would promote love, brotherhood besides giving opportunities to the players of other provinces to get aware of the culture of Balochistan, which is also a great source of inspiration.

Accompanying him on the occasion were Chairman Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation Malik Mehraban Ali, President Sardar Hazrat Ali Khan, Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Punjab Futsal Association Mumtaz Kalu, Senior Vice President Pakistan Futsal Federation Adnan Malik, he said, it was a matter of good fortune for the city of Quetta and a matter of pride for the people of Balochistan that a major national event was being played at Ayub Sports Complex for the successful organization of which the Government of Balochistan would extend full cooperation.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Young Lead Hub Adnan Malik Afridi Event All From Government Top Love

Recent Stories

3-Days training workshop on "value chain analysis- ..

3-Days training workshop on "value chain analysis-identifying opportunities and ..

8 minutes ago
 MBR Creative Sports Award sends its best wishes to ..

MBR Creative Sports Award sends its best wishes to Arab athletes for Tokyo Paral ..

12 minutes ago
 Rain-triggered floods hit China's Chongqing

Rain-triggered floods hit China's Chongqing

1 second ago
 Fresh barbarism in IIOJK has exposed India: APHC

Fresh barbarism in IIOJK has exposed India: APHC

3 seconds ago
 Dubai Sports Council wins two medals in Best in Bi ..

Dubai Sports Council wins two medals in Best in Biz Awards 2021 International

15 minutes ago
 Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to use pub ..

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to use public transport

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.