KP Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship From August 22

Sat 17th August 2019

KP Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship from August 22

Peshawar Region Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship is commencing from August 22, 2019 here at Qayyum Sports Complex under the aegis of KP Taekwondo Association

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Region Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship is commencing from August 22, 2019 here at Qayyum sports Complex under the aegis of KP Taekwondo Association.

This was stated by Chairman KP Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi while talking to media persons here Saturday.

District Sports Officer Syed Zahir Shah was also present on this occasion. He said UNHCR and Directorate of Sports KP have extended financial support for the smooth conduct of Peshawar Region Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship wherein players from Nowshera, Charsadda and Peshawar, the three districts part of Peshawar Region, will be taking part. There will be eight different weight categories, Ilyas Afridi added.

