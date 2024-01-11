KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

(@Abdulla99267510)

Zaka Ashraf says the initiative will not only help PCB to provide advanced facilities for our cricketers but also contribute to the overall development of cricket in the region

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for sports, Youth Affairs and Science and Information Technology Dr Najeebullah Marwat visited PCB’s headquarters Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday afternoon and met Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf.

Chairman PCB Management Committee, Mr.

Zaka Ashraf: “I had a fruitful meeting with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister and the PCB have requested the provincial government for the custody of the historic Arbab Niaz and Hayatabad stadiums and other grounds in the region.

This initiative will not only help PCB to provide advanced facilities for our cricketers but also contribute to the overall development of cricket in the region.”