KP team wins bronze medals in National Youth Air Rifle Contests

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa marked their way by winning the bronze medals in the National Youth and Junior Air Rifle and Pistol Championship held at Army Military Unite, Jhelum on Sunday.

This was stated by international shooter Salman Khan while talking to APP on phone. He disclosed that it was just a day-long practice. He said the talent is there but due to lack of opportunities, the talented players could not reach the national and international teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Salman Khan said that the following shooters have secured a team bronze medal representing KP Shooting and Rifle Association in the National Youth and Junior Air Rifle and Pistol Championship held at AMU Jhelum.

He said, athletes generally need to practice shooting in order to develop their skills and become proficient in their sport. While natural talent can certainly be a factor in an athlete's ability to shoot accurately, it is not usually sufficient on its own to ensure success at a high level, Salman Khan, who himself is an international shooter, said.

Practice is essential for developing the muscle memory, coordination, and mental focus required to shoot accurately, he said. Athletes often spend countless hours in the gym or on the practice field, honing their shooting skills through drills, repetition, and game simulations, he added.

In addition to practice, athletes may also rely on coaching, video analysis, and other forms of feedback to refine their shooting technique and improve their performance, he informed. They may also study the strategies and techniques of successful shooters in their sport, in order to gain a better understanding of what it takes to succeed, Salman said.

"Of course, natural talent can certainly give an athlete an advantage in developing their shooting skills, as it can make it easier to learn and adapt to new techniques.

However, even the most naturally talented athletes still need to put in the work and practice diligently in order to reach their full potential," he said.

Furthermore, shooting technique can vary depending on the sport and position an athlete plays, he remarked. For example, shooting a basketball from the three-point line requires a different technique than shooting a free throw, and shooting a soccer ball accurately from long range requires a different technique than shooting a penalty kick.

Thus, athletes must not only practice shooting in general, but also tailor their practice to the specific requirements of their sport and position.

Additionally, the mental aspect of shooting cannot be overlooked. Shooting requires focus, concentration, and confidence, all of which can be developed through practice and mental training. Athletes may use visualization techniques, positive self-talk, and other mental strategies to improve their shooting performance, Salman Khan said.

It's worth noting that while practice is important for developing shooting skills, some athletes may have a natural affinity or talent for shooting that allows them to progress more quickly or perform at a higher level. However, even these athletes still need to put in the work and practice regularly in order to reach their full potential, he said.

Natural talent can be a factor in an athlete's shooting ability, practice is essential for developing the skills and technique required to shoot accurately in a particular sport or position. Shooting technique can vary depending on the sport and position, and mental training is also important for developing focus, concentration, and confidence, he said.

The players who win bronze medals in the Team Championship including Ajab Khan Afridi, Mikail Khan Afridi and Salaar Khan Afridi