Leading Dutch hockey club to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday for a friendly series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A leading hockey club from the Netherlands will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday to play a three-match friendly series with the Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt team, the event organizer, Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid said on Friday.

“It is a watershed moment as the Dutch club Billy Ozendaal is the first international hockey club to visit Pakistan after 22 years to play hockey matches here. Orange and Black was the last European club that visited Pakistan in 2001,” Khawaja told APP.

“The series will kick off with the first two matches hosted by the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore on February 19 and 21. The third match is scheduled to take place at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium Islamabad on February 23,” he said.

He said Khawaja Junaid Hockey academy had teamed up with Billy Ozendaal to strengthen the national sport of hockey in Pakistan in accordance with the requirements of modern times.

“We aim to enhance the capabilities of our players and for that we are committed to fostering a closer relationship and exchange of expertise between the two countries.

“As part of the programme, our team, which is comprised of a highly talented bunch of players will also travel to the Netherlands in August, this year to play matches,”, added Khawaja, who was part of Pakistan’s bronze medal-winning team at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

According to Khawaja, Chairman Higher education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Inspector General Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, the Netherlands Embassy in Islamabad, Director General Pakistan sports board Shoaib Khoso, and Punjab Sports Board officials were all playing significant roles to hold the series in a befitting manner.

He said the first match between the two teams would be dedicated to honour the martyrs of Punjab Police. “The arrival of a top-notch European club in Pakistan after over two decades is a breath of fresh air for Pakistan hockey. While cricket matches of PSL are being played on one side, the visit of the club will contribute greatly to establishing a positive image of the country globally,” he reckoned.

With its foundation laid in 1935, the Billy Ozendaal club holds a special place among the well-established clubs in the Netherlands. Many of its players have represented the Netherlands at the international level.

“It was the club's tradition to tour Spain, Portugal, Australia, and South America during the cold season. However, this time they have agreed to come to Pakistan as a result of our efforts. We are also grateful to the Dutch Embassy in Islamabad for playing a key role in persuading club members and their families to come to Pakistan,” Khawja added.

