Open Menu

Leading International Cricketers Register For HBL PSL Player Draft 2024

Muhammad Rameez Published December 06, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Leading international cricketers register for HBL PSL Player Draft 2024

As many as 485 international players from 22 nations have registered for the HBL PSL Player Draft 2024 scheduled to take place on 13 December at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore. As many as 46 players are in the Platinum category while 76 players have signed up in the Diamond category

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) As many as 485 international players from 22 nations have registered for the HBL PSL Player Draft 2024 scheduled to take place on 13 December at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore. As many as 46 players are in the Platinum category while 76 players have signed up in the Diamond category.

The foreign players roster for the draft is boosted by the presence of England’s Dawid Malan and South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks, both of whom feature in the top 10 of the ICC Men’s T20I player rankings for batters. World No. 5 T20I batter Rilee Rossouw was earlier traded to Quetta Gladiators from Multan Sultans.

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana, Afghanistan duo Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rehman and West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, all ranked among the top 10 T20I bowlers, have made themselves available for the draft. World No. 2 T20I all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is also a part of the draft.

The maximum number of players to register from a foreign country are from England (158). The next on the list - from full member countries – is West Indies (58), Sri Lanka (40), Afghanistan (36), South Africa (30), Bangladesh (21), New Zealand (18), Australia (16), Zimbabwe (11) and Ireland (nine). A considerable number of players have also registered from associate member countries.

Some of the prominent players in the Platinum category include: Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar (both Australia), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (all Afghanistan), Ben Duckett, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Luke Wood, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills (all England), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), James Neesham (New Zealand), Rassie van der Dussen, Imran Tahir (both South Africa), Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (all Sri Lanka), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Brandon King and Kyle Mayers (all West Indies).

The notable players to feature in Diamond category include: Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi (both Afghanistan), Ben McDermott (Australia), Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah (all Bangladesh), Dan Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Richard Gleeson, Sam Hain (all England), Tim Seifert, Martin Guptill, Chad Bowes (all New Zealand), George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala (all South Africa), Dilshan Madushanka, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Sadeera Samarawickrama (all Sri Lanka), Fabian Allen, Johnson Charles, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh (all West Indies).

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Afghanistan World ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Pakistan Super League Cornwall Brandon David George Van Powell Lawrence Ireland South Africa Chad Zimbabwe Nepal Mahmudullah Imran Tahir Mohammad Nabi Litton Das Reece Topley Dasun Shanaka Dawid Malan Liam Dawson Roston Chase Ben Duckett December All From Top Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans New Zealand Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jus ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Rtd) Syed Arshad Hussain ..

6 minutes ago
 Police unearth gutka factory in residential house, ..

Police unearth gutka factory in residential house, two arrested

16 minutes ago
 Military College Sui Dera Bugti playing role for p ..

Military College Sui Dera Bugti playing role for provision education to students ..

16 minutes ago
 68 new dengue cases reported

68 new dengue cases reported

16 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman opens ele ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman opens electrical vehicles expo 2023

16 minutes ago
 Meeting held to discuss plan of action for privati ..

Meeting held to discuss plan of action for privatization of FWBL

16 minutes ago
PTV Multan transmission thru satellite to open new ..

PTV Multan transmission thru satellite to open new avenues of opportunities for ..

19 minutes ago
 Bid to smuggle drug foiled, two drug peddlers held

Bid to smuggle drug foiled, two drug peddlers held

19 minutes ago
 Germany keen to expand business ties with Pakistan ..

Germany keen to expand business ties with Pakistan: AHK representative

19 minutes ago
 Country's uplift relates to industrial prosperity: ..

Country's uplift relates to industrial prosperity: Caretaker provincial minister ..

19 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 10m more from 536 defaulter ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 10m more from 536 defaulters

19 minutes ago
 Wang Yi talks with Blinken over Taiwan, Israel-Pal ..

Wang Yi talks with Blinken over Taiwan, Israel-Palestine conflict

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports