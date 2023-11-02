Open Menu

“Like Father, Like Son,”: Shoaib Malik Shares Izhaan’s Training Video

.

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2023 | 01:17 PM

Izhaan Mirza Malik, the son of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, is seen busy with his training under the supervision of a trainer in the video

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2023) Shoaib Malik, the celebrated cricketer, recently tugged at the heartstrings of his fans and followers when he took to Twitter to share an endearing moment of father-son bonding, revolving around fitness and well-being.

In a heartfelt tweet, Malik posted a video clip featuring his young son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, actively participating in a fitness regimen under the expert guidance of a trainer. The heartwarming video beautifully captures the dedication and enthusiasm of the junior Malik, highlighting their shared commitment to a healthy and active lifestyle.

Alongside the video, Shoaib Malik expressed his immense pride and affection, encapsulating the essence of the family's devotion to staying fit.

His message read, "Fitness runs in the family. Like father, like son ❤️." The post struck a chord with fans who joined in celebrating the strong bond between the cricketer and his son, as they embark on a shared fitness journey.

This touching video serves as a testimony to the values of health and wellness that Shoaib Malik is instilling in the younger generation, emphasizing the importance of setting positive examples within the family

Malik's tweet received an outpouring of attention and admiration from his fanbase, who commended the heartwarming demonstration of father-son fitness camaraderie.

