Lille Beat Paris-Saint Germain In Season Curtain Raiser

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Tel Aviv, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Surprise French champions Lille beat Cup winners Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions Trophy season curtain raiser in balmy Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Portuguese midfielder Xeka scored the winner just before half-time with an unstoppable strike from outside the penalty area that left PSG stopper Keylor Navas no chance.

PSG arrived in Tel Aviv Saturday without Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel di Maria as well as new star signings Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and Italian 'keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A positive test for Covid-19 ruled out PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

There was a debut for Georginio Wijnaldum signed from Liverpool on a free transfer and who came on with twenty minutes to play.

PSG had their chances and Mauro Icardi had the ball in the Lille goal on 76 minutes, twisting a deft clip from close range, but what would have been a peach of an equaliser was ruled off side.

Lille brought a strong side and took the game to the Parisians, who they pipped to the French title last season by a single point in a tense run-in.

The match was the first domestic football aired in France by streaming giant Amazon.

Some 27,500 fans were on hand to see the game at Bloomfield Stadium, home of Hapoel and Maccabi Tel Aviv, on a baking evening with regular water breaks for players with the temperature at 29C (84F.)

