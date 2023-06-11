Manchester City Beat Inter Milan in Champions League Final in Istanbul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) UK football club Manchester City has won its first Champions League title after beating Italy's Inter Milan in the final of this European football tournament.

The final match of the main European tournament among football clubs was held on Saturday in Istanbul at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium and ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the English team.

The only goal was scored in the 68th minute by Spanish midfielder Rodri.

Manchester City won the second European Cup in their history. In 1970, the club won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.