UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mashrafe Steps Down As Bangladesh One-day Captain

Muhammad Rameez 22 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

Mashrafe steps down as Bangladesh one-day captain

Bangladesh pace bowler Mashrafe Mortaza, one of the country's biggest sports stars, stepped down Thursday as captain of the national one-day side, possibly ending his international career

Sylhet, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Bangladesh pace bowler Mashrafe Mortaza, one of the country's biggest sports stars, stepped down Thursday as captain of the national one-day side, possibly ending his international career.

Friday's 50-over game against Zimbabwe in Sylhet will be his last as captain, said the 36-year-old, who already has a new career as a member of parliament.

Mashrafe said he would remain available for selection as a player, but selectors are under pressure to bring in fresh blood ahead of the 2023 World Cup in India.

"I would like to thank Bangladesh cricket Board for keeping confidence in me for such a long period," said Mashrafe.

"I will try to give my best as a player if I get the opportunity." Mashrafe had not played any one-day internationals since last year's World Cup until the current Zimbabwe series. He claimed three wickets in the first two matches.

Bangladesh won both to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Mashrafe, who withdrew from a lucrative national team contract in January, said the decision to rebuild the team for the next World Cup had convinced him to step down.

"Until yesterday I was undecided, but this morning I thought 'that's enough'," he said.

Mashrafe, who has had seven operations on his knees, acknowledged that he had been lucky to play so long.

The bowler has cult status in Bangladesh for his role in taking the team from being international whipping boys to becoming a respected limited-overs side.

He led Bangladesh to 49 wins in 87 matches, making him Bangladesh's most successful one-day captain.

Mashrafe also led Bangladesh to 10 Twenty20 wins before retiring from the format in 2017. He has not played a Test since 2009 due to injury.

Mashrafe won a seat in parliament for the ruling Awami League party in an election in December 2018.

The Bangladesh board wanted to organise a grand farewell last year, but Mashrafe rejected the offer.

Related Topics

Election India Cricket World Sports Bangladesh Parliament Sylhet Lead Zimbabwe Mashrafe Mortaza Turkish Lira January December 2017 2018 From Best Blood Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

‘I saw a strong Emirati social fabric, it’s al ..

11 minutes ago

Senate body discusses Pakistan Telecommunication A ..

18 seconds ago

Fair price shops to be set up in Punjab: Minister

20 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad chairs meeting to r ..

21 seconds ago

RAK Ruler receives Dutch Ambassador

56 minutes ago

Kuwait announces first COVID-19 recovery case

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.