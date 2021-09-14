UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Says Djokovic Presents 'New Challenge' In Every Match

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 08:10 AM

Medvedev Says Djokovic Presents 'New Challenge' in Every Match

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Every match against Novak Djokovic is a new challenge, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev told Sputnik a day after winning the US Open tournament.

"Every match with (Djokovic) is like a new challenge," Medvedev said when asked if he now knows how to beat him after this latest victory. "Every match with him was really different. Therefore, when it comes to tactics I may have found a little something, but he is such a great champion that he will mix it up in the next match, so we'll see."

Medvedev said although he has beaten Djokovic before, the Serbian tennis star is even tougher in these types of tournaments.

"It is at the Grand Slam tournaments that he is hardest to win over," Medvedev said.

Medvedev noted that Djokovic congratulated him after the game.

He also said he has never seen the Serbian tennis star treat opponents disrespectfully.

"He always congratulates and really wishes the best," Medvedev said. "He is a great champion and a very honest and kind person."

On Sunday, Medvedev beat Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 during the finals of the US Open, thwarting Djokovic's attempt at winning all four Grand Slam tournaments this year. Medvedev captured his first Gram Slam title in his third appearance in such a final.

Djokovic, who beat the Russian tennis star in the Australian Open final in February, would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam with a win on Sunday. Djokovic was trying to sweep the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open this year for the first time since Australia's Rod Laver accomplished the feat in 1969.

