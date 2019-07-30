UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Michael, Joel Named In Emirates ICC Elite Panel Of Umpires

Muhammad Rameez 16 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 02:45 PM

Michael, Joel named in Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Michael Gough of England and Joel Wilson of the West Indies in the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the season 2019-20 following the annual review and selection process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ):The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Michael Gough of England and Joel Wilson of the West Indies in the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the season 2019-20 following the annual review and selection process.

Gough and Wilson have been elevated from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires by the selection panel consisting of ICC General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice (Chairman), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon, said a press release issued here.

Both these umpires have gained significant experience at the international level with Gough having officiated in nine Tests, 59 ODIs and 14 T20s and Wilson having stood in 13 Tests, 63 ODIs and 26 T20s. They replace retired umpire Ian Gould and Ravi Sundaram who were part of the previous panel.

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager, Umpires and Referees said being an elite official is an extremely challenging job. "Every decision is scrutinized by millions of fans and each match official is subject to rigorous ongoing performance assessments throughout the year," he said.

"Michael and Joel are deserving additions to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and I wish them all the best for the coming season and for the future."The other members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires include Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.

The Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees remains unchanged with David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath the seven officials on that list.

Related Topics

Cricket ICC Job Griffith Ian Gould Kumar Dharmasena Marais Erasmus Nigel Llong Paul Reiffel Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Rod Tucker Chris Gaffaney Michael Gough Joel Wilson David Boon Chris Broad Jeff Crowe Ranjan Madugalle All From Best Million

Recent Stories

Jeremy McLellan thinks he would have to become US ..

24 minutes ago

'Theater Wallay' commences singing classes for asp ..

5 minutes ago

AIOU distributes laptops among Baluchistan's stude ..

5 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares FA re ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan ina ..

5 minutes ago

Brazil jail riot in Para state leaves 57 dead as g ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.