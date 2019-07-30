Michael, Joel named in Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Michael Gough of England and Joel Wilson of the West Indies in the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the season 2019-20 following the annual review and selection process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ):The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Michael Gough of England and Joel Wilson of the West Indies in the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the season 2019-20 following the annual review and selection process.

Gough and Wilson have been elevated from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires by the selection panel consisting of ICC General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice (Chairman), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon, said a press release issued here.

Both these umpires have gained significant experience at the international level with Gough having officiated in nine Tests, 59 ODIs and 14 T20s and Wilson having stood in 13 Tests, 63 ODIs and 26 T20s. They replace retired umpire Ian Gould and Ravi Sundaram who were part of the previous panel.

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager, Umpires and Referees said being an elite official is an extremely challenging job. "Every decision is scrutinized by millions of fans and each match official is subject to rigorous ongoing performance assessments throughout the year," he said.

"Michael and Joel are deserving additions to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and I wish them all the best for the coming season and for the future."The other members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires include Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.

The Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees remains unchanged with David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath the seven officials on that list.