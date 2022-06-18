UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Amir To Play Gloucestershire In T20 Blast

Published June 18, 2022

Mohammad Amir to play Gloucestershire in T20 blast

The 30-year old player has replaced Naseem Shah for Gloucestershire.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2022) Mohammad Amir will play for Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast after signing as a replacement for Naseem Shah.

Amir, 30, played two County Championship games for Gloucestershire earlier this season when Naseem was injured and will make his T20 debut for the club against Somerset on Friday night, subject to PCB clearance.

Naseem, the 19-year-old fast bowler, returned to Pakistan earlier this month when his father fell ill and while his condition has improved, he will not return to Bristol due to "a hastily arranged Pakistan cricket board training camp," according to Gloucestershire.

Naseem played only four games in his time at Gloucestershire due to a shoulder injury which he suffered on debut. "He has shown incredible dedication and work ethic, despite some small issues meaning he couldn't take the field as much as he and we would have liked," Steve Snell, Gloucestershire's performance director, said.

"It has been great to see him develop as a young man - his English has improved immensely, which is something he should be very proud of. He is a very popular member of the squad, and we very much hope to see him back playing in Bristol in the years to come.

"We're delighted to welcome Mohammad back to the squad. He's a proven international performer and to have his experience available to us for the remainder of the Blast tournament will be invaluable."

Just over halfway through the Blast, Gloucestershire sit fourth in the nine-team South Group and are well-placed to qualify. They will be without David Payne, the competition's leading-wicket taker, for their next three games due to his involvement in England's ODI series in the Netherlands.

