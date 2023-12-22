Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test    

, , , ,

The latest reports say that the management is also considering other changes in the playing XI ahead of the match.

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2023) In a major shift for the national cricket team, Mohammad Rizwan is set to take over wicketkeeping duties from Sarfaraz Ahmed in the upcoming second Test against Australia, marking one of several significant changes.

The highly-anticipated five-day Boxing Day Test, kicking off on December 26 in Melbourne, promises favorable conditions for pace bowlers.

The sources said that the upcoming match may witness a series of alterations in the playing XI.

With Khurram Shahzad sidelined due to injury, a fierce competition is expected between Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza for a coveted spot in the team.

Waseem Junior is reported to be unavailable for inclusion in the Melbourne match. Meanwhile, the opening partnership will be maintained by Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique.

The speculations also suggest that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf could make way for off-break bowler Sajid Khan, introducing new possibilities in the team composition.