Open Menu

Mohammad Rizwan Likely To Replace Sarfaraz As Wicketkeeper In Melbourne Test

,   , , ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 22, 2023 | 03:11 PM

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test    

The latest reports say that the management is also considering other changes in the playing XI ahead of the match.

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2023) In a major shift for the national cricket team, Mohammad Rizwan is set to take over wicketkeeping duties from Sarfaraz Ahmed in the upcoming second Test against Australia, marking one of several significant changes.

The highly-anticipated five-day Boxing Day Test, kicking off on December 26 in Melbourne, promises favorable conditions for pace bowlers.

The sources said that the upcoming match may witness a series of alterations in the playing XI.

With Khurram Shahzad sidelined due to injury, a fierce competition is expected between Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza for a coveted spot in the team.

Waseem Junior is reported to be unavailable for inclusion in the Melbourne match. Meanwhile, the opening partnership will be maintained by Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique.

The speculations also suggest that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf could make way for off-break bowler Sajid Khan, introducing new possibilities in the team composition.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Melbourne Mohammad Rizwan Mir Hamza Hasan Ali Imam-ul-Haq May December From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Boxing

Recent Stories

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

11 minutes ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

15 minutes ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

25 minutes ago
 Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

3 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

3 hours ago
 Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

7 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

15 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

15 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

15 hours ago
 Process of submission nomination papers for electi ..

Process of submission nomination papers for election going on in Balochistan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports