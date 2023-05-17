UrduPoint.com

'Morning Star Basketball Club' Wins DC Basketball Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 17, 2023 | 07:58 PM

'Morning Star Basketball Club' won the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Basketball Tournament Trophy 2023 by defeating 'CTI Basketball Club' by 4 points

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :'Morning Star Basketball Club' won the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Basketball Tournament Trophy 2023 by defeating 'CTI Basketball Club' by 4 points.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan attended the final match as a special guest and watched the match.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Iqbal, Sub Registrar Rural Muhammad Taimoor Adil, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad, District Sports Officer (DSO) Iftikhar Gondal, Director Basketball Club Khalid Latif, Community Concern Mirza Abdul Shakoor and a large number of basketball fans were also present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan distributed Rs. 3,00,000 cash prizes and trophy to the winner of the Basketball Cup (Morning Star) and Rs. 1,00,000 runner up team (CTI Basketball Club).

The Deputy Commissioner thanked the administrative officers, sports department, district council, basketball association and the management of Mahboob Public School for the successful organization of the tournament besides the players of the participating clubs.

He said that sports activities are being started on a large scale at school level soon and a plan is being made to provide sports equipment in schools.

The DC said that a total of 8 clubs of Sialkot district participated in the DC Cup Basket Tournament which started from May 9 and a total of 30 matches were played based on the league system.

He said that national level officials and certified basketball court from International Basketball Association were taken in this tournament, so that the players can be given an opportunity to express their skills.

It should be remembered that Mahboob Basketball Club secured third position in the tournament.

