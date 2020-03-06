UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expresses Protest To Rome Over Police Raid At Biathlete Loginov's Hotel Room

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:36 PM

Moscow Expresses Protest to Rome Over Police Raid at Biathlete Loginov's Hotel Room

Moscow has expressed an official protest to Rome over a police search at Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov's hotel room amid World Championships in late February, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, adding that this move was unacceptable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Moscow has expressed an official protest to Rome over a police search at Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov's hotel room amid World Championships in late February, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, adding that this move was unacceptable.

The search at the biathlete's room in Italy's Rasen-Antholz, also known as Anterselva, took place in the early hours of February 22 ahead of a competition which Loginov ran in. Russian sports officials have told Sputnik that the police targeted Loginov and his personal coach, Alexander Kasperovich, on a tip-off by the International Biathlon Union. Russian Biathlon Union President Vladimir Drachev said that the search was related to the accreditation issues of Kasperovich and Loginov's old doping case.

"We have expressed our official protest to Italy in relation to a search of the Russian biathlete and his personal trainer at the Biathlon World Championships in the Italian town of Anterselva, conducted in the early morning of February 22. Russia said that such measures in relation to Russian athletes were unacceptable and disproportionate and noted the negative impact of this incident on the development of sports cooperation between our countries," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the Italian police had confirmed to Russian officials that "no clear evidence" was found during the search.

Related Topics

Protest World Police Sports Moscow Russia Hotel Rome Vladimir Putin Italy February Coach

Recent Stories

Mafia in efforts to save Londoners from accountabi ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Expects US-Taliban Agreement to Hold Despit ..

4 minutes ago

Attack in Western Kabul Kills 23, Injures 33, Numb ..

4 minutes ago

DC conducts surprise raids on medical stores

4 minutes ago

World Water Day to be observed on March 22 in Sukk ..

4 minutes ago

Sammy is an enthusiastic coach: Wahab Riaz

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.